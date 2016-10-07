* NYK Line books losses as shipping slump slashes asset
values
* Latest sign of industry struggle, follows Hanjin
receivership
* NYK Line may cut annual profit, dividend estimates
(Adds official comment, details on losses)
TOKYO, Oct 7 Japanese shipping line Nippon Yusen
warned it would book an extraordinary loss of about
$1.9 billion in the second quarter, forced by a deep slump in
the shipping market to write down the value of container ships
and other assets.
The huge writedown is the latest sign of a slowdown in the
container shipping sector due to low freight rates and
oversupply and comes after the collapse of South Korea's Hanjin
Shipping Co Ltd.
It also said it may revise its full-year financial
forecasts, including its dividend, adding it would announce any
revisions on Oct. 31 when it reports first-half earnings.
NYK Line, which was founded in 1885 and counts Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries as a major shareholder, said it would
book an impairment loss of 160 billion yen as well as provisions
for losses of 35 billion yen related to contracts.
"Although the market is projected to recover in the first
half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, market indicators
have not reached anticipated levels." NYK Lines said in a
statement.
The company said it had been selling off or returning
surplus vessels and had been scrapping ageing vessels, while
adding that its subsidiary would take a loss on aircraft sales
and lease contracts.
($1 = 103.9700 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)