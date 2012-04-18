Former Nippon Sheet Glass CEO confirms quit over board rift

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Craig Naylor, the American former president and chief executive of Nippon Sheet Glass Co , said he was stepping down due to disagreements over strategy with the board, confirming the company’s explanation for his abrupt resignation on Wednesday.

“The board and I have a fundamental disagreement on the strategy for the company and the way in which that strategy should be implemented,” Naylor said in an emailed statement to Reuters, his first public comment on the issue.

“I recognize that the board should have a CEO who is fully committed to the direction it sets. As a result, I thought it best if I were to tender my resignation. The decision to resign was entirely my own.”

Out of respect for the board Naylor said he would not go into details on the disagreements about strategy.