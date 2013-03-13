UPDATE 1-Nippon Steel Sumitomo to lower costs, sees steady steel output

* Aims synergies of $2.1 bln per year over 3 years

* Sees its crude steel output steady at 46 mln T/yr

* Sees domestic steel demand staying around 60 mln T/yr (Adds details)

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, the world’s No.2 steelmaker by output, said on Wednesday it aims to cut costs from integrating operations but expects to maintain its crude steel output at current levels over the next three years.

The steelmaker outlined plans to mothball one of three blast furnaces at its Kimitsu steel mill around March 2016 and to delay the start of a new blast furnace at its Wakayama plant.

The announcement, part of the measures to achieve synergies of at least 200 billion yen ($2.1 billion) per year in about three years, marked the first crude steel capacity cutback since the company was formed by a merger of two Japanese steel majors last October.

Japan’s steel industry has been hit by falling demand from carmakers and manufacturers that have shifted production overseas, as well as by the construction of new steel mills elsewhere in Asia and slowing economic growth in China.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo, which was created through Nippon Steel’s acquisition of Sumitomo Metal Industries, said it expects domestic steel demand to stay around 60 million tonnes a year. It has also said it would embark on a drastic change in production to head off increasing competition in East Asia.

Despite shuttering the No.3 blast furnace at Kimitsu mill, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo will maintain crude steel output levels at the plant by optimising production at the remaining two blast furnaces, President Hiroshi Tomono told reporters.

To cut costs, the steelmaker will also delay indefinitely the start-up of a new No.2 blast furnace at its Wakayama steel mill in western Japan.

The company will also maintain its alliance with Kobe Steel , he said, adding it sees its crude steel output remaining steady at current levels of around 46 million tonnes per year over the next three years.

The company expects to invest 100 billion yen per year on strategic investments including capital spending, mergers and acquisitions, over the next three years.

Investments in iron ore and coking coal projects are also included in the strategic investments, and the company aims to raise the ratio of procuring raw materials from projects that it invests in, Tomono told reporters. ($1 = 95.9900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)