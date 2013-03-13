FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Nippon Steel Sumitomo to lower costs, sees steady steel output
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 13, 2013 / 8:47 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nippon Steel Sumitomo to lower costs, sees steady steel output

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Aims synergies of $2.1 bln per year over 3 years

* Sees its crude steel output steady at 46 mln T/yr

* Sees domestic steel demand staying around 60 mln T/yr (Adds details)

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, the world’s No.2 steelmaker by output, said on Wednesday it aims to cut costs from integrating operations but expects to maintain its crude steel output at current levels over the next three years.

The steelmaker outlined plans to mothball one of three blast furnaces at its Kimitsu steel mill around March 2016 and to delay the start of a new blast furnace at its Wakayama plant.

The announcement, part of the measures to achieve synergies of at least 200 billion yen ($2.1 billion) per year in about three years, marked the first crude steel capacity cutback since the company was formed by a merger of two Japanese steel majors last October.

Japan’s steel industry has been hit by falling demand from carmakers and manufacturers that have shifted production overseas, as well as by the construction of new steel mills elsewhere in Asia and slowing economic growth in China.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo, which was created through Nippon Steel’s acquisition of Sumitomo Metal Industries, said it expects domestic steel demand to stay around 60 million tonnes a year. It has also said it would embark on a drastic change in production to head off increasing competition in East Asia.

Despite shuttering the No.3 blast furnace at Kimitsu mill, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo will maintain crude steel output levels at the plant by optimising production at the remaining two blast furnaces, President Hiroshi Tomono told reporters.

To cut costs, the steelmaker will also delay indefinitely the start-up of a new No.2 blast furnace at its Wakayama steel mill in western Japan.

The company will also maintain its alliance with Kobe Steel , he said, adding it sees its crude steel output remaining steady at current levels of around 46 million tonnes per year over the next three years.

The company expects to invest 100 billion yen per year on strategic investments including capital spending, mergers and acquisitions, over the next three years.

Investments in iron ore and coking coal projects are also included in the strategic investments, and the company aims to raise the ratio of procuring raw materials from projects that it invests in, Tomono told reporters. ($1 = 95.9900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.