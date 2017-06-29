BELFAST A ruling that Northern Ireland's
restrictive abortion laws breach human rights in certain cases
was overturned by a Belfast court on Thursday, the same day
Britain pledged to fund terminations for Northern Irish women
who travel to England.
Unlike in other parts of the United Kingdom, abortion is
banned in Northern Ireland unless the life or mental health of
the mother is in danger. Women can be jailed for life, as can
doctors who perform abortions.
In a landmark ruling in 2015, Belfast's High Court found
that the laws breached the European Convention on Human Rights
by failing to provide exceptions in cases of fatal foetal
abnormality or sexual crime.
Belfast's Court of Appeal quashed that ruling on Thursday
following a challenge by Northern Ireland's justice department
and attorney general, concluding that abortion legislation
should be a matter for Northern Ireland's provincial assembly.
The board of the non-governmental Northern Ireland Human
Rights Commission (NIRHC), which brought the original case, said
they plan to lodge an appeal to the British Supreme Court in
London.
"We first raised this issue in 2013 and remain as concerned
today in 2017 that the law as it stands does not protect women
and girls right to be free from torture and inhuman and
degrading treatment," NIRHC Chief Commissioner Les Allamby said
in a statement.
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court narrowly upheld a ban
on Britain's National Health Service funding abortion care in
England for women from Northern Ireland, out of "respect" for
the decisions of the region's assembly.
That prompted Britain's opposition Labour Party to propose
an amendment to Prime Minister Theresa May's new legislative
programme, calling for women from Northern Ireland to have
access to free abortions in England.
Just as in the Republic of Ireland, where the law is equally
strict, thousands of women travel to Britain from Northern
Ireland every year for abortions.
To avoid a potential defeat on the amendment, which had
support among May's Conservative lawmakers, finance minister
Philip Hammond said London would "fund abortions in England for
women arriving here from Northern Ireland".
The leader of Northern Ireland's Alliance Party
described the move a "helpful measure" but not a solution, as
women would still have to travel and face financial costs while
Northern Ireland continued to "export" the issue.
"We have got to find a solution which is respectful of the
sensitivities of our society but at the same time respectful of
the fact that women have to be given some degree of control over
their own fertility rights," Naomi Long told reporters.