Prison officer injured in Belfast bomb attack dies-reports

BELFAST, March 15 (Reuters) - A prison officer who was seriously injured in a car bombing in Northern Ireland earlier this month has died, local media reported on Tuesday, without quoting any sources.

The 52-year-old man underwent surgery after the bomb went off shortly after he started driving away from his home in an attack claimed by militant nationalists police fear are set to step up attacks.

The man was rushed back into hospital on Tuesday morning, the BBC said. A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said he could not confirm the reports.