FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prison officer injured in Belfast bomb attack dies-reports
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 15, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

Prison officer injured in Belfast bomb attack dies-reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST, March 15 (Reuters) - A prison officer who was seriously injured in a car bombing in Northern Ireland earlier this month has died, local media reported on Tuesday, without quoting any sources.

The 52-year-old man underwent surgery after the bomb went off shortly after he started driving away from his home in an attack claimed by militant nationalists police fear are set to step up attacks.

The man was rushed back into hospital on Tuesday morning, the BBC said. A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said he could not confirm the reports.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.