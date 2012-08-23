N. Irish utility bucks UK trend by cutting power prices

BELFAST, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Power NI, which supplies electricity to more than three quarters of Northern Irish homes, will cut power bills by 14 percent from October 1 because of lower coal, carbon and gas prices, the company said on Thursday.

The announcement stands in sharp contrast to the 9 percent rise in gas and electricity bills for SSE customers in Britain, unveiled on Wednesday.

Other British suppliers are expected to impose their own increases after SSE said that its main cost drivers were higher network charges and mandatory government social and low-carbon schemes, which are different in the Northern Irish market.

Power NI, part of Viridian Group, said that reduced global commodity prices and increased efficiencies had enabled it to reduce its prices.

“I don’t know how SSE is buying its electricity. We are buying in the single (all-Ireland) market and we have been able to make the cuts because of the drop in gas and coal prices,” a Power NI spokeswoman said.

SSE said that its decision to increase tariffs largely stemmed from non-energy costs, though higher wholesale prices were also a consideration.

The company buys electricity and gas up to two years ahead of delivery, meaning that it evaluates yearly price changes by monitoring the average over a 24-month period.

On a like-for-like basis, British power prices are 14 percent lower than in August 2011 and flat on levels experienced two years ago, Reuters data showed.

An SSE spokesman said the utility was always looking at ways to improve energy procurement for its customers.

Retail gas prices in Northern Ireland are controlled by the utility regulator. Energy users in Northern Ireland, which has traditionally had the highest electricity prices in the UK, will pay less than the UK average from October when Power NI’s new tariffs take effect, the regulator said.

Power NI, which supplies 84 percent of domestic and 50 percent of business users in the region, said that prices should remain the same for the next 12 months and the average annual electricity bill will fall by 80 pounds ($130).

Rival supplier Airtricity, owned by SSE, said it is reviewing its energy prices.