Nov 5 (Reuters) - Nischer Publ AB

* Q3 EBITDA loss 0.7 million Swedish crowns versus profit 1.7 million crowns

* Q3 revenue 0.0 million crowns versus 52.7 million crowns

* Comparison figure for revenue includes PlaCell AB and SKA GmbH Co.KG, which were divested in Q3 2013Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)