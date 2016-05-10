FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nishi-Nippon City Bank to transit to joint holding company structure with two units
#Financials
May 10, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nishi-Nippon City Bank to transit to joint holding company structure with two units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Nishi-Nippon City Bank Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up a joint holding company with its two wholly owned subsidiaries THE BANK OF NAGASAKI, Ltd. and a Fukuoka-based credit guarantee firm, through a joint share transfer

* Says one share of the company‘s, THE BANK OF NAGASAKI’s and a Fukuoka-based credit guarantee firm’s stock will be exchanged with 0.2 shares, 0.006 shares and 18,000 shares of new joint holding company ’s stock respectively

* Says the company to be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange on Sep. 28 respectively

* Says the new joint holding company to be listed on Oct. 3

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/eIQfLr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
