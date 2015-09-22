FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan says to redesign Altima
September 22, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Nissan says to redesign Altima

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd said its mid-sized sedan, Altima, would undergo an extensive redesign in an effort to boost demand for the best-selling vehicle in the automaker’s stable.

The 2016 model year Altima will feature a new look for the exterior and have expanded safety and security features, Nissan North America said in a blog post on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1Jn3Ciq)

The new safety features include a predictive forward collision warning system and a radar-based blind spot warning system, Nissan said.

Altima clocked sales of 238,200 units in the United States this year through August, a 1.2 percent gain from a year earlier.

Sales generally rise when a model is refreshed.

Nissan is also looking to close the gap with Toyota Motor Corp’s Camry, the market leader.

The Camry notched U.S. sales of about 292,000 in the first eight months of the year. But that was 4.8 percent lower than in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

