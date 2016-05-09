Nissan sticks to 2016 China sales target after flat start

BEIJING May 9 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co on Monday said sales in China were flat last month, as its no-frills brand Venicia struggles to compete with other small low-cost vehicles that are taking off in the world’s biggest auto market.

Nissan and its Chinese partner sold about 96,200 vehicles in China last month, up 0.7 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said. The joint venture’s sales for the first four months of this year inched up 0.8 percent to 394,800 vehicles.

Nissan said it was still aiming to sell 1.3 million vehicles this year in China. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Stephen Coates)