FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Nissan aims to raise share in slow-recovering Brazilian car market
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 4, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Nissan aims to raise share in slow-recovering Brazilian car market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote, background on car sales)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co. aims to raise its share of the Brazilian market, which is headed for a slow recovery amid a bruising recession, Renault-Nissan Alliance Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn said on Thursday.

In a press briefing in Rio de Janeiro, Ghosn said Nissan wants to raise its market share to 5 percent from 3 percent in Brazil, which is one of the world's top markets for car sales.

"The potential of Brazilian market is more than we see today. We are ready for recovery but we are not counting on a fast recovery," Ghosn said in translated remarks.

To help boost sales in Brazil, Nissan unveiled a protype that runs on biofuels called the E-BIO cell car.

Car sales in Brazil fell to the lowest in a decade during the first half of the year. (Reporting by Liana Baker; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by W Simon and Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.