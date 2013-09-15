FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan starts production of Note at UK plant
#Nissan Motor Co
September 15, 2013

Nissan starts production of Note at UK plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co has started production of its new Note car at Sunderland in northeast England, the Japanese group said on Monday.

The move follows a 125 million-pound ($198 million) investment at the site, which was secured with a 9.3 million-pound grant from the UK government’s Regional Growth Fund.

Nissan also applied last month for permission to further extend its Sunderland factory, where it plans to produce its premium brand Infiniti from 2015.

The Sunderland plant, which made its first vehicle in 1986, produces around 500,000 vehicles annually. This is expected to increase to more than 550,000 in the coming years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
