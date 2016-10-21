FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Nissan to decide next month whether to build next Qashqai in UK -CEO
October 21, 2016 / 1:10 AM / 10 months ago

Nissan to decide next month whether to build next Qashqai in UK -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co will make a decision next month on whether to produce the next Qashqai SUV model at its Sunderland plant in Britain, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.

Ghosn last week met with British Prime Minister Theresa May after warning that the country's decision to exit the European Union could halt investment at its Sunderland plant.

The factory, which builds the popular Qashqai SUV and many other models exported throughout Europe, is Britain's largest car plant. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Michael Perry)

