a year ago
Nissan mulls sale of 41 pct stake in Calsonic Kansei - Nikkei
May 23, 2016 / 11:50 PM / a year ago

Nissan mulls sale of 41 pct stake in Calsonic Kansei - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co is considering selling its 41 percent stake in auto parts supplier Calsonic Kansei Corp to raise cash for research and development in electric cars and artificial intelligence, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Nissan plans to seek a first round of bids in June, the paper said, without citing its sources. Major foreign parts makers and U.S. and European investment funds appear to be interested in the stake, the Nikkei said.

Based on Calsonic Kansei's market value on Monday, the sale could raise more than 100 billion yen ($915 million).

A Calsonic Kansei spokeswoman said any sale would be Nissan's decision and that the company was not in a position to comment. Nissan officials were not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 109.3000 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

