FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan to boost Japan output if dollar-yen rate helps exports-CEO
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

Nissan to boost Japan output if dollar-yen rate helps exports-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co will boost production in Japan as long as the dollar-yen exchange rate remained favourable for exports, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Thursday.

“What we see is a much more competitive yen that allows exports to be feasible,” Ghosn told a Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry event, adding that output from Nissan’s Japan plants would also “increase steadily” over the next two years.

Ghosn said Japanese exports can be competitive as long as the dollar was worth more than 100 yen. The U.S. currency was trading around 123.7 yen on Thursday.

Japan’s second-biggest automaker said last week it would export the popular Rogue crossover vehicle from Japan to North America to meet robust demand. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi and Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.