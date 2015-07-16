Nissan to boost Japan output if dollar-yen rate helps exports-CEO

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co will boost production in Japan as long as the dollar-yen exchange rate remained favourable for exports, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Thursday.

“What we see is a much more competitive yen that allows exports to be feasible,” Ghosn told a Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry event, adding that output from Nissan’s Japan plants would also “increase steadily” over the next two years.

Ghosn said Japanese exports can be competitive as long as the dollar was worth more than 100 yen. The U.S. currency was trading around 123.7 yen on Thursday.

Japan’s second-biggest automaker said last week it would export the popular Rogue crossover vehicle from Japan to North America to meet robust demand. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi and Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)