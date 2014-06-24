UPDATE 1-Nissan CEO Ghosn was paid $9.8 million in fiscal 2013/14

* Adds Toyota President’s salary, Renault background (Adds Toyota President Akio Toyoda’s salary and Ghosn’s compensation from Renault)

YOKOHAMA, Japan, June 24 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, one of the highest-compensated executives in Japan, said he was paid 995 million yen ($9.8 million) in the financial year that ended in March, up 0.7 percent from the previous year.

The slight rise in Ghosn’s pay, which excluded stock options, came as profitability in Nissan is being squeezed by the cost of a rapid expansion drive.

Japan’s second-biggest auto maker has forecast an operating profit margin of 5 percent for this financial year, the lowest among Japanese rivals including Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co.

The compensation for Ghosn, who has led Nissan since 2001, is higher than that of his peers at other Japanese companies, many of whom have risen through the ranks over their careers.

Akio Toyoda, president of the world’s best-selling automaker Toyota and the scion of the founding family, was paid 230 million yen excluding stock options for the year ended in March, up 25 percent from a year ago, the carmaker said on Tuesday.

Ghosn is also paid as CEO of Renault SA, Nissan’s alliance partner. In 2013 the French automaker paid Ghosn 2.61 million euros ($3.6 million).