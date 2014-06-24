Nissan CEO Ghosn says was paid $9.8 million in FY2013/14

YOKOHAMA, Japan, June 24 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, one of the highest-compensated executives in Japan, said he was paid 995 million yen ($9.8 million) in the financial year that ended in March, up 0.7 percent from the previous year.

After forecasting an operating profit margin of 5 percent for this financial year, the lowest among Japanese rivals including Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co , Ghosn said in May that Nissan will prioritise boosting profit margins over market share.

Ghosn, who has been leading Nissan since 2001, is also CEO of Renault SA, Nissan’s alliance partner. ($1 = 102.0500 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Maki Shiraki, Writing by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)