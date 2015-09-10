FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's state planner fines Dongfeng Nissan 123 mln yuan for monopoly behaviour
September 10, 2015

China's state planner fines Dongfeng Nissan 123 mln yuan for monopoly behaviour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A provincial branch of China’s state planning agency said on Thursday it would fine one of Nissan Motor Co Ltd’s joint ventures in China 123 million yuan ($19.27 million) in an anti-monopoly case.

The Guangdong branch of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it would also fine 17 dealers of Dongfeng Nissan a total of 19.1 million yuan after discovering price fixing behaviour. ($1 = 6.3845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Winni Zhou)

