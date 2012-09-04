FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan says Aug China auto sales up 0.6 pct yr-on-yr
September 4, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Nissan says Aug China auto sales up 0.6 pct yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor and its China joint venture sold 95,200 vehicles in China in August, up 0.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

Sales came to 871,300 in the first eight months, up 10.4 percent from the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Sales in July fell 2 percent year on year.

Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Fang Yan; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

