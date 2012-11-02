FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan says Oct China auto sales down 41 pct yr-on-yr
November 2, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Nissan says Oct China auto sales down 41 pct yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its China joint venture sold 64,300 vehicles in China in October, down 41 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Friday.

The decline was steeper than the 35 percent fall recorded in September.

Sales came to 1.01 million units in the first 10 months, down 0.4 percent, it said in a statement.

Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)

