Nissan says Nov China auto sales down 30 pct yr-on-yr

SHANGHAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its Chinese joint venture sold 79,500 vehicles in China in November, down 29.8 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That was an improvement from October when sales declined 41 percent, but sales are still well below last year’s level due to the lingering impact of a territorial row between the countries that led to massive anti-Japan protests across China.

Sales in the first 11 months came to 1.09 million, down 3.3 percent year-on-year, Nissan said in a statement.

Nissan, the most exposed of the top Japanese car firms to the Chinese market, makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)