Nissan says Jan China auto sales up 22 pct yr/yr
February 4, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Nissan says Jan China auto sales up 22 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its China joint venture sold 115,700 vehicles in China in January, up 22.2 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That shows an improvement from December when sales fell 24 percent compared with a year earlier.

But figures were skewed due to weak holiday-hit sales in January last year. Showrooms in the world’s largest auto market are often closed for much of China’s Lunar New Year holiday, a week-long break that fell in January in 2012 but comes in February this year.

Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
