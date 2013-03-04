FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan says Feb China auto sales down 46 percent y/y
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Nissan Motor Co
March 4, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

Nissan says Feb China auto sales down 46 percent y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 4 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its China joint venture sold about 58,200 cars in China in Febuary, down 46 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That compares with a rise of 22.2 percent rise in January from a year earlier, though figures were skewed because of the timing of the week-long Spring Festival holiday.

Sales in the first two months of the year came to about 174,000, down 14.1 percent from the same period a year earlier.

China sales of Japanese car makers fell around 50 percent following violent anti-Japan protests in September after Japan nationalised two East China Sea islands. China claims the islands as its own territory.

Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; editing by Jonathan Standing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.