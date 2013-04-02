FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan says March China auto sales down 16.6 pct yr/yr
April 2, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

Nissan says March China auto sales down 16.6 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its Chinese joint venture sold 110,000 cars in China in March, down 16.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That compares with a 46 percent plunge in February, though those figures take account of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Sales in the first three months of the year came to 284,000 vehicles, down 15.1 percent from the same period a year earlier, the company said.

Japanese carmakers’ sales in China plunged late last year after violent anti-Japan protests broke out in September in response to a territorial dispute between the countries.

Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co Ltd. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Nick Edwards; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
