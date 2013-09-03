FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan says August China auto sales up 1 pct yr/yr
September 3, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Nissan says August China auto sales up 1 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its local joint-venture sold 86,000 automobiles in China in August, up 1 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That follows a 1.8 percent year-on-year rise in July and a 7.7 percent decline in June.

In the first eight months of this year, Nissan sold a total of 768,500 vehicles, down 6.3 percent from a year earlier.

Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)

