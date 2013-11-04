Nissan says Oct China auto sales up 128 pct yr/yr

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its local joint-venture sold 114,700 automobiles in China in October, up 127.8 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That follows a 83 percent year-on-year jump in September and a 1 percent increase in August.

The sharp rise in sales was partly due to the low base from last year. Last September, Japan nationalized disputed islands in the East China Sea, sparking anti-Japan sentiment in China that hit sales of Japanese brands hard in the following months.

In the first 10 months of this year, Nissan sold 1,000,400 vehicles, up 7.1 percent from a year earlier.

Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)