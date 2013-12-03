FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan says Nov China auto sales up 95.7 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 3, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Nissan says Nov China auto sales up 95.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its local joint-venture sold 131,800 automobiles in China in November, up 95.7 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That follows a 128 percent year-on-year jump in October and an 83 percent increase in September, which were partly boosted by a low base from last year when sales tanked due to a surge in anti-Japan sentiment following a territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo.

In the first 11 months of this year, Nissan sold 1,132,000 vehicles, up 13.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a statement it expects sales in China to reach 1.27 million units this year, exceeding its original target of 1.25 million units.

Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.