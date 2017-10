TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said on Friday that it would start building cars under its premium Infiniti brand in China from 2014, in a bid to boost sales in the world’s largest car market.

Nissan said it will start building two Infiniti models at plants run by its joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group . (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)