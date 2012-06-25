FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan says to build new $785 mln China car factory
June 25, 2012

Nissan says to build new $785 mln China car factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said on Monday its Chinese joint venture will build a 5 billion yuan ($785 million) car factory in Dalian, northeastern China, with an initial output capacity of 150,000 Nissan-branded vehicles a year by 2014.

The venture, Dongfeng Motor Co, would eventually double the capacity to 300,000 cars a year as it aims to sell 2 million vehicles in the world’s biggest car market by 2015.

Dongfeng Motor also said it had signed a contract to deliver 1,000 electric vehicles under the joint venture’s own brand, Venucia, for a pilot programme conducted by the Dalian municipal government by 2014.

