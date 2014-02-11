Nissan says Jan China auto sales down 0.4 pct y/y

SHANGHAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its local joint venture sold 95,200 automobiles in China in January, down 0.4 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automakers said on Tuesday.

That follows a 70.4 percent year-on-year jump in December and 95.7 percent surge in November, which were partly boosted by a low base from the year before when sales tanked due to a surge in anti-Japanese sentiment following a territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo.

In 2013, Nissan sold 1,266,200 vehicles, up 17.2 percent from a year earlier.

Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd