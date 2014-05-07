FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan says April China auto sales up 14.7 pct y/y
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 7, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Nissan says April China auto sales up 14.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its local joint venture sold about 118,500 automobiles in China in April, up 14.7 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.

That follows a 26 percent year-on-year rise in March and a 55.6 percent increase in February.

The company’s sales in the first four months of the year came to about 401,600 vehicles, up 19.1 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Nissan, which operates a car venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, aims to sell 1.4 million cars in the country this year, up 10.6 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)

