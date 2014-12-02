FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan's China sales fall 11.8 pct in Nov
December 2, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nissan's China sales fall 11.8 pct in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its Chinese joint venture partner sold about 116,200 automobiles in China in November, down 11.8 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese carmaker said on Tuesday.

That follows a 9 percent year-on-year decrease in October and a 20 percent drop in September.

The company’s China sales in the first 11 months of the year came to about 1.1 million vehicles, up 1.7 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Nissan, which operates a car venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, last month revised its China sales forecast for the year down to 1.27 million vehicles versus a previous forecast of 1.4 million.

Nissan’s Senior Vice President Jun Seki said in May that the company aims to achieve annual China sales of 2 million cars by 2017-2018. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and SHANGHAI newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

