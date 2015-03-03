FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan Feb China auto sales down on weak economy, holiday
March 3, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Nissan Feb China auto sales down on weak economy, holiday

Jake Spring

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 3 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Tuesday its China sales declined 2.4 percent in February, as economic slowdown and the Chinese New Year holiday dragged on commercial vehicle sales in the mainland.

The Japanese automaker sold about 70,200 automobiles in China in February. Nissan’s mainland joint venture for passenger cars with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd sold 63,100 cars, a 16 percent increase from February last year.

Seasonal distortions also accounted for the decline in sales as February had fewer working days this year because of Chinese New Year, which fell a month earlier in 2014.

February’s decline follows a 22.2 percent year-on-year increase in January and a 9.1 percent drop in December.

The company’s China sales in the first two months of the year was about 186,600 vehicles, up 11.7 percent from the same period a year earlier.

The automaker is targeting at least 1.3 million car sales this year. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Kavita Chandran)

