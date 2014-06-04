FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan says May China auto sales up 3.1 pct y/y
#Nissan Motor Co
June 4, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Nissan says May China auto sales up 3.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its local joint venture sold about 106,100 automobiles in China in May, up 3.1 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.

That follows a 14.7 percent year-on-year rise in April and a 26 percent increase in March.

The company’s sales in the first five months of the year came to about 507,700 vehicles, up 15.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Nissan, which operates a car venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, aims to sell 1.4 million cars in the country this year, up 10.6 percent from a year earlier.

Nissan’s Senior Vice President Jun Seki said last month that the company aims to achieve annual China sales of 2 million cars by 2017-2018 as it bolsters its business in the world’s largest car market. (Reporting by Samuel Shen, Adam Jourdan and Shanghai Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
