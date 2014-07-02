FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan says June China auto sales up 11.1 pct y/y
July 2, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Nissan says June China auto sales up 11.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its local joint venture sold about 112,600 automobiles in China in June, up 11.1 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.

That follows a 3.1 percent year-on-year rise in May and a 14.7 percent increase in April.

The company’s sales in the first six months of the year came to about 620,400 vehicles, up 14.6 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Nissan, which operates a car venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, aims to sell 1.4 million cars in the country this year, up 10.6 percent from a year earlier.

Nissan’s Senior Vice President Jun Seki said in May that the company aims to achieve annual China sales of 2 million cars by 2017-2018 as it bolsters its business in the world’s largest car market. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
