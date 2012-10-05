FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan exec: sees impact from anti-Japan protests on China sales
October 5, 2012 / 2:30 AM / in 5 years

Nissan exec: sees impact from anti-Japan protests on China sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co expects anti-Japan protests in China to have affected sales there in September, but the carmaker will not change its strategy there, an executive said.

“China is a growing market,” Executive Vice President Takao Katagiri told reporters at a news conference on Friday.

The carmaker halted three factories in China on Sept. 27, three days ahead of a scheduled production stop, on weak demand amid anti-Japanese sentiment triggered by a row over disputed islands in the East China Sea.

