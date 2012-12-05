Nissan: China showroom traffic near year-ago levels

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co’s showroom traffic in China has nearly returned to levels seen a year earlier, before a diplomatic dispute led China consumers to boycott Japanese cars, Chief Operating Officer Toshiyuki Shiga said on Wednesday.

Nissan, which makes vehicles in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co, earlier reported a 29.8 percent fall in year-on-year November sales in China, an improvement from a slump of more than 40 percent in October.

The drop in sales is evidence of the continuing fallout from a diplomatic spat between China and Japan over territorial claims in the South China Sea. (Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by Paul Tait)