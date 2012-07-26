FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan says to hit China sales target, may surpass it
July 26, 2012 / 8:52 AM / in 5 years

Nissan says to hit China sales target, may surpass it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 26 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said on Friday it is confident it can reach its target of 8 percent growth in vehicle sales in the Chinese market in the current year, and it could surpass that goal if things go well.

“We were able to achieve 14 percent in the first half of the year (in sales growth from the same period in the previous year). Even if our sales slow down in the second half, we are quite confident that we can reach the 8 percent target,” Corporate Vice President Joji Tagawa told a news conference.

Nissan earlier posted a 19.7 percent drop in quarterly operating profit, partly as the impact of a strong yen outweighed solid global vehicle sales. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)

