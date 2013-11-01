Nissan CEO Ghosn to attend earnings briefing Friday

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co CEO Carlos Ghosn will attend a news conference at 5:30 p.m. (0830 GMT) on Friday to brief on the company’s quarterly earnings at its headquarters in Yokohama, a spokesman said on Friday.

In an unusual move, Japan’s No.2 automaker on Wednesday abruptly changed the date of its earnings announcement from the originally scheduled Nov. 5. The company had earlier said Chief Operating Officer Toshiyuki Shiga would preside over that briefing.

Ghosn cancelled a business trip to Seoul to attend Friday’s news conference, the spokesman said, without elaborating.