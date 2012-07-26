FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan Q1 profit down 19.7 pct on strong yen
July 26, 2012 / 7:39 AM / in 5 years

Nissan Q1 profit down 19.7 pct on strong yen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 26 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Corp posted a 19.7 p ercent drop i n quarterly operating profit on Thursday as the impact of a strong yen and the costs of launching its new Altima sedan outweighed so l id global vehicle sales.

Japan’s No.2 automaker, after Toyota Motor Corp, reported operating profit of 120.7 billion yen ($1.5 billion) for the April-June period compared with 150.4 billion yen a year ago and lower than the average estimate of 142.5 billion yen from six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net profit was 72.3 billion yen, down 15 percent from the 85 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

Nissan, which is 43 percent-owned by Renault SA, is expected to underperform domestic rivals Toyota and Honda Motor Co as its latest figures will be compared with strong year-earlier results.

Nissan bounced back more quickly than its domestic rivals from the supply disruptions that followed Japan’s earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

The automaker, under CEO Carlos Ghosn, has pushed into fast-growing markets like China and Russia, which has helped drive higher sales.

Nissan sold 1.2 million vehicles globally in the three months to June, up 15.9 percent from the same period in the previous year. It said in May that it aimed to sell 5.4 million cars in the year to March 2013. ($1 = 78.2200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Neil Fullick and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

