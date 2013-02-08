FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan Q3 profit falls 35 pct on weak demand
February 8, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

Nissan Q3 profit falls 35 pct on weak demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co reported a 35 percent year-on-year drop in third quarter net profit to 54.1 billion yen ($580 million), citing weak demand in Europe, China and the United States.

The results, however, still came in slightly above the market expectation of 51.8 billion yen, according to seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nissan sold 4.94 million vehicles in calendar year 2012 globally, up 5.8 percent from 2011, but sales in China, its biggest market, fell 31.3 percent on average in October-December from a year ago after anti-Japan protests broke out in September.

$1 = 93.2100 Japanese yen Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

