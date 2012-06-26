FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan's Ghosn remains Japan's top-paid CEO
June 26, 2012 / 2:11 AM / 5 years ago

Nissan's Ghosn remains Japan's top-paid CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, Japan, June 26 (Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn, chief executive of Nissan Motor Co, told shareholders on Tuesday he was paid a salary and bonus of 987 million yen ($12.5 million) for the past fiscal year, a package that makes him Japan’s highest-paid executive.

Ghosn disclosed his compensation at Nissan’s annual shareholder meeting.

The total for the year to end-March 2012, which was up 0.5 percent from the year earlier, does not include stock options Ghosn was granted in the Japanese automaker. It also does not include his compensation as head of Nissan’s alliance partner, Renault SA.

Nissan said its board had weighed cash compensation for Ghosn against pay for CEOs at other major industrial companies with global operations based on advice from consulting firm Towers Watson.

