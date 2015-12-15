Nissan CEO says sees business as usual for Nissan, Renault alliance

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co CEO Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday the Japanese automaker would continue to work with its parent company Renault exactly as it has in the past, after the two companies resolved a shareholding issue with the French government.

“We want to put this behind us and allow us to continue...as two companies, with their own autonomy and their own structure of management, and develop synergies in the sphere of partnership,” Ghosn, CEO of both Nissan and Renault, told reporters at Nissan’s headquarters on Tuesday.

The Renault-Nissan alliance drew a line under an eight-month power struggle with the French government late last week, with a compromise deal balancing increased state influence at Renault with weakened control over its Japanese affiliate. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)