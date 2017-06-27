(Repeats to attach to snaps, adds picture, no changes to text)
YOKOHAMA, June 27 Nissan Motor Co on
Tuesday said it paid CEO Carlos Ghosn 1.098 billion yen ($9.81
million) in the year ended March, up 2.5 percent from the
previous year.
Ghosn, one of the best-paid auto executives, received a
separate salary of 7.06 million euros ($7.89 million) last year
as CEO of Renault SAC, Nissan's automating alliance
partner.
Ghosn stepped down as Nissan CEO at the end of March, but
remains chairman of the Japanese company. He will also earn
salaries for his positions as chairman and CEO of Renault, and
as chairman of Mitsubishi Motors Corp, the newest
member of the alliance.
($1 = 111.9100 yen)
($1 = 0.8943 euros)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)