UPDATE 1-Nissan CEO: logical for yen to weaken, 'neutral' rate 90-100/dlr

ATSUGI, Japan, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co CEO Carlos Ghosn said on Monday that it was logical for the yen to keep weakening, given Japan’s deficit and stagnant economy, and that a “neutral” rate would be 90 yen to 100 yen to the dollar.

The yen tumbled to a nine-month low of 81.66 yen against the dollar earlier on Monday following the Bank of Japan’s surprise easing earlier this month. That level is still far from making Japanese manufacturers competitive, Ghosn said.

The yen’s fall is a correction of an economically unjustifiable appreciation against the dollar and euro over three years, Ghosn told reporters at a Nissan event commemorating the building of its research and development centre.

“What we’re seeing now is the beginning of what I hope should logically be a correction in bringing the yen into more neutral territory,” he said. “I‘m not saying favourable territory. It’s moving from very unfavourable territory to unfavourable territory to hopefully neutral territory.”

Nissan and other Japanese automakers are seeking to offset the yen’s strength by importing more foreign-made car parts and taking production for exports out of Japan.

“For the yen to be on neutral ground, no advantage, no disadvantage, the yen should be between 90 and 100 (to the dollar),” Ghosn said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Matt Driskill)