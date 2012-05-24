FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan to recall 194,434 vehicles for parts defects
May 24, 2012

Nissan to recall 194,434 vehicles for parts defects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tokyo, May 24 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co is to recall 194,434 vehicles of the Caravan model and the Como, a van supplied to and sold by Isuzu Motors Ltd, because of defective parts, according to a filing with Japan’s transport ministry on Thursday.

Vans produced between May 2001 and July 2011 may have defective bearing systems, which will make them unstable, and other problems include clutches and cables, the company filing said.

The company said it had received 237 reports of problems linked to the defects, but no accidents, the filing said. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Will Waterman)

