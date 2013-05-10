FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan India says no impact on output from supplier warehouse fire
May 10, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

Nissan India says no impact on output from supplier warehouse fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd’s Indian unit said on Friday there would be no impact on production at its factory in the southern city of Chennai, a day after a warehouse supplying parts to the plant was almost destroyed by a fire.

The warehouse, operated by third-party supplier Yusen Logistics Co, stored spare parts and accessories used in the 400,000-car-per-year plant.

“A contingency plan is being finalized which will minimize any potential disruption to the normal supply of some after-sales vehicle parts, although there are no further details to add at this stage,” Nissan India said in a statement. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Tony Munroe)

