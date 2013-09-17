FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan sees Indonesia output capacity to reach 250,000 cars in 2016
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 17, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

Nissan sees Indonesia output capacity to reach 250,000 cars in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd plans to increase production capacity in Indonesia to 250,000 cars by 2016, almost triple its capacity in 2013, thanks to its revived, low-cost Datsun brand, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday.

Indonesia’s government has begun promoting fuel-efficient cars to offset an increase in fuel prices.

“Today we have 6 percent market share. Our target is to reach 15 percent by the end of 2016,” said Ghosn after unveiling the Datsun “Go” and “Go Plus”, which will go on sale in May 2014 priced less than 100 million rupiah ($8,800) each.

Japan’s second-largest automaker by sales plans similar low-cost cars for India, Russia and Brazil with its revived Datsun brand.

Nissan last year said it would invest $400 million in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy by 2014. In the fiscal year ended March, it increased production by 43 percent to almost 63,000 vehicles.

Honda Motor Co Ltd last week said it aimed to open a factory next year and more than double annual production capacity to 200,000 vehicles via local partner PT Astra International. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
