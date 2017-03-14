Nissan's Infiniti names former BMW exec as new design chief

BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) - Infiniti, Nissan Motor Co's premium brand, named Karim Habib, former global design chief for BMW, as the brand's new chief designer, effective July 1.

Habib will replace Alfonso Albaisa, who will be promoted to lead Nissan's global design, according to a press release seen by Reuters. Habib will report to Albaisa.

Habib who has worked for several premium automotive brands, including BMW and Daimler, will be based in Nissan's technical centre in Atsugi, Japan, and lead Infiniti's design teams in Japan, Beijing, San Diego and London. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Beijing Monitoring Desk)