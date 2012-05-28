Nissan to make Infiniti at $315 mln China plant from 2014

BEIJING, May 28 (Reuters) - Nissan said on Monday it will start making its premier brand Infiniti cars at a 2-billion-yuan ($315 million) plant in the central Chinese province of Hubei starting in 2014.

The plant, located in Xianyan city in Hubei, will have an initial annual capacity of 130,000 units, rising to 250,000 units eventually, the company said in a statement.

The plant currently produces Teana and Murano vehicles.

Nissan, the largest Japanese automaker in China, makes Nissan cars in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Corp. ($1 = 6.3439 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)